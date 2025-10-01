President backs personalized learning to end "one-size-fits-all" model

Addressing the first meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence in Astana Development, he noted:

"Personalized learning is a revolutionary opportunity. The traditional 'one-size-fits-all' model no longer meets the demands of the times. Every student is unique. Some excel in mathematics but need additional support in learning languages; others demonstrate outstanding results in the humanities but need more time for physics."

According to the President, AI can overcome this barrier. An AI-based knowledge system enables the development of individualized learning programs tailored to each student's abilities. This approach helps unlock the potential of young people and boost their learning motivation.

"There are successful international practices in this field. In the U.S., platforms like DreamBox and Knewton customize math courses to each student, while in South Korea, AI is being used in language learning. For Kazakhstan, it is imperative to use such approaches. As a multi-ethnic state, we must ensure equal opportunities for all children, regardless of their linguistic, cultural, or educational background," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier at the meeting, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that artificial intelligence has the potential to automate the routine tasks of educators.