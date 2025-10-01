AI to free up Kazakhstan's teachers from routine tasks

"Algorithms are capable of generating individual assignments and preparatory tests, checking answers, and speeding up feedback to students. Such a technological solution significantly facilitates teachers' work, allowing them to focus on what matters most — mentoring," the Head of State noted.

However, he added, no technology can replace the empathy and guiding role of a teacher.

"The human bond between teacher and student must remain the foundation of education," the President stated.

In this regard, he highlighted that with the integration of AI into education, the Government should strive to free teachers as much as possible from routine tasks and create the necessary conditions for them.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the importance of AI for the economy.