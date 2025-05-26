President approves working procedure of Commission monitoring National Fund expenses

The Commission set to act as an advisory body under the President will be in charge of constant monitoring of designated, legal and efficient use of funds from the National Fund. The Commission is expected to analyze delivery of national projects, including those financed through bond borrowing.

The Commission is entitled to engage external auditors, initiate disciplinary action against officials as well as send information to law enforcement and special bodies.

The Supreme Audit Chamber is selected as the working body of the Commission for monitoring the use of funds from the National Fund. The Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber is to head the Commission, which also include the Kazakh President’s economic advisor, deputy chairman of the National Bank, deputy Prospector General of Kazakhstan and so on.

The Commission for monitoring the use of funds from the National Fund is to convene at least once a year, with its decisions to be of advisory in nature.

