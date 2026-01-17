President appoints new top military commander

Kanysh Abubakirov succeeds Sultan Kamaletdinov, who has been relieved of the post by the respective presidential decree.

Abubakirov was born on February 12, 1977, in the Turkistan region. He is a graduate of the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Defense University.

Throughout his service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, he rose through the ranks from a reconnaissance group commander within an air assault battalion to Chief of the Main Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces. His career includes serving as Chief of Staff and Deputy Commander of various military units.

Over the years, he has held various leadership positions, including Deputy Commander of the Airmobile Forces and Head of the Combat Training Department. He also served as Chief of Staff and First Deputy Commander of the Air Assault Forces, Commander of the Regional Command 'West,' and Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Ground Forces.

Kanysh Abubakirov also served as the Chief of the Main Staff and First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces.

His distinguished service has been recognized with the Order of Aibyn (Valor)2nd degree, the Order of Danq (Glory) 2nd degree, and the Medal "Jauyngerlık erlıgı üşın" (For Military Merit).

In January 2024, as Qazinform reported, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.