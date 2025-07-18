EN
    President Aliyev presents Karabakh horse to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

    10:49, 18 July 2025

    On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, Trend.az reports.

    Karabakh horse
    Photo credit: Trend.az

    A presentation of Karabakh horses took place at the site.

    Karabakh horse
    Photo credit: Trend.az

    President Ilham Aliyev presented a Karabakh horse named “Dostlug” (meaning “Friendship”) as a gift to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

    Karabakh horse
    Photo credit: Trend.az

    As reported previously, a new building of the Uzbek Embassy has been unveiled in Azerbaijan.

