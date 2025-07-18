President Aliyev presents Karabakh horse to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
10:49, 18 July 2025
On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, Trend.az reports.
A presentation of Karabakh horses took place at the site.
President Ilham Aliyev presented a Karabakh horse named “Dostlug” (meaning “Friendship”) as a gift to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.
