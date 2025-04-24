President: Adal Azamat is a key to bringing up new generation and enhancing nation's unity

The President said that the participation of the Assembly’s veterans in the implementation of Adal Azamat (Honest Citizen) program will give a fresh impetus to the upbringing of a new generation of Kazakhstanis.

“I am confident that this work will broaden the Assembly’s potential in formation of a new quality of our nation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He pointed out a special role of youth initiatives, such as Youth of Assembly, Students’ Assembly, Club of Young Scientists, and Zhana Tolqyn (New Wave) project. These movements turned into a 'school of patriotism' and the platform for the development of youth’s civil responsibility.

The President also emphasized the activity of the Assembly’s Ethno-Mediation Institute, which contributes to the prevention of tensions in interethnic issues.

“Every day, the Assembly members carry out huge painstaking work, which is not always visible and does not produce immediate results, but has a long-term, strategic effect. Last year, the Assembly conducted over 15,000 events in all regions which covered more than one million people. A bright example of our people’s unity and solidary became the assistance to the families affected by the last year’s floods. Under the aegis of the Assembly, as part of Zhurekten Zhurekke (From Heart to Heart) project, more than 12,000 volunteers collected donations and humanitarian aid, and joined the restoration of the damaged houses,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“Amid the current unstable global situation, the idea of unity gains extremely important meaning. We all see the situation in the neighboring countries. Life proves again truth of the statement “Only where there is unity, is there life,” the Head of State concluded.

As it was reported, more than 1,600 people including Parliament deputies, members of the regional assemblies, heads of ethnocultural associations, government officials, representatives of religious and public organizations as well as prominent scientists and workers of culture are participating in the 34th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. This year the main topic of the event is "30 years of unity and accord."