Preservation and promotion of Turkic culture discussed in Baku

The sides discussed the Foundation’s current activities, the implementation of prospective projects, and pressing issues related to the preservation, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage.

Particular attention was given to opportunities for organizing major international events aimed at presenting Turkic culture in different regions of the world. The parties also exchanged views on strengthening the institutional capacity of the Foundation and the importance of developing a comprehensive mid- and long-term strategy for its work.

Established on 23 August 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation’s mission is to protect, study, and promote Turkic culture and heritage by supporting and funding various events, projects, and programs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Government of Kazakhstan had approved a comprehensive 2026-2028 Action Plan to promote and popularize the legacy of renowned thinker and spiritual leader Khoja Akhmed Yasawi.