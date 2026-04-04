Kazakh Government approves plan to popularize Khoja Ahmed Yasawi legacy

According to the Government’s press service, the plan outlines 37 measures aimed at studying, preserving, and promoting Yasawi’s heritage, while also positioning Turkistan as a key centre of spiritual tourism.

The initiative is structured around five main areas:

· Strengthening the institutional and legal framework

· Advancing research and educational work

· Launching cultural, educational, and creative projects

· Organizing information campaigns, image-building, and international events

· Carrying out restoration and preservation works

Special emphasis will be placed on engaging youth and schoolchildren, as Turkistan is set to host the final stage of the traditional Yasawi Studies competition for students, and a dedicated Yasawi Studies club will be opened at the local museum.

A significant part of the plan involves publishing Yasawi’s works, identifying his legacy in domestic and foreign archives, and compiling a catalogue of archival materials and documents.

Other measures include updating tourist information such as guidebooks, videos, and audio guides, developing new itineraries tailored to international visitors, and conducting scientific research and restoration work at the Yasawi Mausoleum.

The plan also envisions promoting Yassawi’s written heritage through the UNESCO’s Memory of the World programme, and exploring the possibility of declaring a Yasawi Year or special cultural days under the auspices of UNESCO and ISESCO.

“Implementation of the plan will enable us to expand efforts to preserve and study the heritage of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi, strengthen its promotion both domestically and abroad, and unlock the potential of Turkistan as an important spiritual, cultural and tourist centre,” the Government stated.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had visited the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan.