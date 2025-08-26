Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan hits record high

According to her data, today more than 257 thousand children attend kindergartens, and another 100 thousand have been trained under the Nariste program. More educators have joined the system to work with them - now there are almost 12 thousand of them, which is one and a half thousand more than a year ago.

"Kindergartens are changing: a new State Educational Standard "Preschool Education and Child Care" has been introduced, a new program "Development of Children from 1 to 6 Years Old", bedrooms have been modernized and almost a thousand new groups have been opened, resulting in more than 25 thousand additional places. A single online platform has been created where you can find all the kindergartens in the country and apply for a voucher. The voucher system, launched in November 2024, provides families with financial support - from 2,000 to 4,560 soms per month, depending on the situation," the deputy minister noted.

