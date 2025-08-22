Karaganda region to build three kindergartens

As of today, 89% of kids attend kindergartens throughout the region. There are 413 preschool centers for some 39,000 children so far.

Only five kindergartens have opened since the beginning of the year, creating space for 851 children, which is not enough to meet growing childcare needs.

This year, 120 kindergartens switched to the voucher-based funding system, though the problems with the availability of preschool education persists.

As written before, the Kazakh capital to build 15 schools and 11 kindergartens in 2025.