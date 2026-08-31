Preparations for SCO Summit discussed in Bishkek

The National Coordinators considered draft outcome documents to be submitted for consideration at the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states, scheduled to take place in Bishkek on 1 September 2026. The meeting also provided an opportunity to exchange views on priorities for the further development of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO.

Particular attention was devoted to current issues concerning the enhancement of the Organization’s activities, as well as to strengthening its legal and institutional framework.

“The forthcoming SCO Summit in Bishkek is of particular significance for the Organization’s further development. As we commemorate the 25th anniversary of the SCO, it is important not only to take stock of the progress achieved over the years, but also to set clear and practical priorities for advancing cooperation. Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening the role of the SCO as an effective, balanced and inclusive multilateral platform,” said Murat Mukushev, National Coordinator for SCO Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The SCO Summit is expected to adopt a substantive package of documents aimed at further enhancing the effectiveness of the Organization and strengthening cooperation among its member states. Among the key outcome documents will be the Bishkek Declaration, to be adopted on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the SCO.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan bolster cooperation within the SCO.