Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan bolster cooperation within SCO

During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, as well as prospects for further developing cooperation on multilateral platforms.

Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, to be held in Bishkek on September 1 this year.

The parties noted the need to further strengthen practical cooperation within the SCO, including expanding economic ties, developing transport connectivity, strengthening cultural and people-to-people contacts, and enhancing the effectiveness of multilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its support for the Kyrgyz Republic’s SCO Chairmanship and expressed its readiness to assist in the successful implementation of its priorities.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh and Palestinian diplomats held talks in Astana