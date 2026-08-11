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    Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan bolster cooperation within SCO

    23:19, 11 August 2026

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev met on Tuesday with Kyrgyz Ambassador Kudaibergen Bazarbayev, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA.

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Arman Issagaliyev met with Kyrgyz Ambassador Kudaibergen Bazarbayev
    Photo source: gov.kz

    During the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations, as well as prospects for further developing cooperation on multilateral platforms.

    Particular attention was paid to preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, to be held in Bishkek on September 1 this year.

    The parties noted the need to further strengthen practical cooperation within the SCO, including expanding economic ties, developing transport connectivity, strengthening cultural and people-to-people contacts, and enhancing the effectiveness of multilateral cooperation mechanisms.

    Following the meeting, Kazakhstan reaffirmed its support for the Kyrgyz Republic’s SCO Chairmanship and expressed its readiness to assist in the successful implementation of its priorities.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh and Palestinian diplomats held talks in Astana

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Central Asia SCO Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Diplomacy Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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