Preparations for EU-Central Asia summit discussed at ministerial meeting in Ashgabat

The leadership of the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas addressed the audience during the event.

Participants focused on the preparations for the upcoming Central Asia-EU Summit in Samarkand, including the practical implementation of joint regional programs and projects.

Roman Vassilenko announced a number of Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the areas of agriculture, digitalization and investment cooperation, outlining the nation’s vision for untapping the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the importance of tackling climate change in Central Asia, noting the significance of holding the Regional Climate Summit in Astana under the auspices of the UN in 2026.

Following the Ministerial meeting, a Joint Communique was adopted, reflecting the priority areas of regional cooperation.

During his visit to Ashgabat, the Kazakh diplomat addressed at the side-event “International Year of Peace and Trust: Deepening Cooperation between Central Asia and the EU”, organized at the initiative of Turkmenistan.

On the sidelines of the event, Deputy Minister Vassilenko met with newly appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais to discuss the regional cooperation in the field of water resources management, science and education, as well as sustainable connectivity.

As earlier reported, President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are to join the first-ever EU-Central Asia summit in Uzbekistan on April 3-4, 2025.