Astana to host 10th Kazakhstan - Mongolia Intergovernmental Commission meeting in 2026

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Family, Labour and Social Protection Telukhan Aubakir, Member of Parliament – Deputy Chair of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Parliamentary Friendship Group Khazhekber Jangabyl, as well as Member of Parliament Sarkhad Zulpkhar.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation in agriculture, transport and logistics, light industry, tourism, education and culture, as well as opportunities to increase bilateral trade turnover. Particular attention was given to expanding direct business-to-business contacts between relevant agencies and private sector, enhancing cooperation, and implementing joint projects.

The parties also noted the important role of parliamentary friendship groups in promoting bilateral relations and strengthening ties between the peoples of the two countries.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize the 10th anniversary meeting of the IGC in Astana in 2026.

