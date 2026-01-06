Mongolia's Immigration Agency issued visas to 124,000 foreign nationals last year

Most of the approved visas were tourism visas. A total of 85,690 applicants from 75 countries were issued visas through evisa.mn, and 3,913 applicants were rejected, resulting in a visa approval rate of 95.7 percent. The majority of visa rejections were due to reasons such as the applicant still being within the period of a previous visa or visa permit refusal, as well as incomplete documentation. Compared to some other countries, Mongolia’s visa issuance rate is notably high.

Mongolia issues visas based on the purpose of travel, categorized into nine main groups and 64 subcategories. These include diplomatic, official, investment, employment, study, family, migration, personal, religious, and temporary stay visas. Of these, the IAM processes 58 subcategories, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for the remaining six.

Notably, Mongolia extended its visa-free access for tourists from 34 countries until the end of 2026, according to the country's Immigration Agency (MIA) on Saturday.