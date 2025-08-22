Preparations for 1st Silk Way Star vocal competition in full swing

The preparations for the grand show are in full swing. Every day is mapped out to the minutes: rehearsals with a professional music band, trying on costumes, practicing choreography and vocal parts. The organizers are keeping intrigue - the vocalists hardly ever meet and don't know each other's repertoire – to make their performance a real sensation.

The singers are also preparing songs in the Kazakh language, to show respect for the rich heritage of the country, and to demonstrate diverse cultures of the project.The participants highlight hospitality of Astana and plan to visit the city’s major attractions.

For the contestants, participation in the Silk Way Star is more than a show. This is a chance to announce themselves on the global stage and the honor to represent their country. The most intense days of rehearsals are ahead, and the contestants are determined to go all out to give the audience an unforgettable musical journey along the Great Silk Road.

The participants of the 1st Silk Way Star show

Zhang Hexuan (China). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Tamga (Kyrgyzstan). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Michelle Joseph (Mongolia). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Kandis girl band (South Korea). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Fakhriddin Hakimov (Tajikistan). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Dowran Shammyyev (Turkmenistan). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Madina Bonu Adylova (Uzbekistan). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Sabina Zade (Azerbaijan). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

Alem (Kazakhstan). Photo credit: Jibek Joly

As it was reported, the grand finale of the competition will be broadcast live on November 22 on Jibek Joly/Silk Way and leading TV channels across the participating countries.