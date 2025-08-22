Preparations for 1st Silk Way Star vocal competition in full swing
Malaysian singer Yazmin Aziz was the last one to arrive in the Kazakh capital for the Yazmin Aziz, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The preparations for the grand show are in full swing. Every day is mapped out to the minutes: rehearsals with a professional music band, trying on costumes, practicing choreography and vocal parts. The organizers are keeping intrigue - the vocalists hardly ever meet and don't know each other's repertoire – to make their performance a real sensation.
The singers are also preparing songs in the Kazakh language, to show respect for the rich heritage of the country, and to demonstrate diverse cultures of the project.The participants highlight hospitality of Astana and plan to visit the city’s major attractions.
For the contestants, participation in the Silk Way Star is more than a show. This is a chance to announce themselves on the global stage and the honor to represent their country. The most intense days of rehearsals are ahead, and the contestants are determined to go all out to give the audience an unforgettable musical journey along the Great Silk Road.
The participants of the 1st Silk Way Star show
As it was reported, the grand finale of the competition will be broadcast live on November 22 on Jibek Joly/Silk Way and leading TV channels across the participating countries.