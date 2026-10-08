Premier tours Balkhash hospital, power plant, and industrial zone

Olzhas Bektenov visited the Balkhash thermal power plant, a new angiography center at the city's multi-specialty hospital, and the Balkhash industrial zone.

New angiography center

The hospital's new round-the-clock center for acute vascular conditions opened in May. Part of the project funding came from assets returned to Kazakhstan — 1 billion tenge was allocated from the Special State Fund.

Medical equipment, including an angiography unit, a CT scanner, and an MRI machine, was purchased with funds from the national budget.

Officials reported on measures to improve medical services. The project has brought high-tech, specialized, endovascular care to about 150,000 residents in Balkhash, Priozersk, and the Shet and Aktogay districts.

The Prime Minister was informed that the project supports the "golden hour" principle in emergencies and expands timely care for patients with cardiovascular disease and strokes.

Samat Kenzhibayev, Head of the Karaganda Regional Health Department, said 148 angiographic studies and endovascular procedures have been performed since July. These include 70 stenting and balloon angioplasty surgeries. He said timely operations saved 70 lives.

The premier instructed the regional akimat (administration) to ensure the complex works without interruption and to focus on developing its human resources.

Speaking with the region's medical staff, Olzhas Bektenov outlined further plans for social infrastructure.

"The President has announced the launch of a large-scale construction program. This concerns social infrastructure first and foremost," he said. "Funds are being allocated for such medical facilities, educational centers, utility networks and water supply facilities — everything that directly affects citizens' quality of life. The social reform now underway will also free up funds for medical facilities residents need 'here and now.'"

He added that state support will remain for those in need, and that the reform will affect only high-income earners.

"State financial support must go to citizens and families who genuinely need it," Bektenov emphasized.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Balkhash power plant out of "red zone"

The Prime Minister also visited the Balkhash thermal power plant. Following remedial measures, the plant was removed from the list of critically deteriorated facilities at the end of 2025. All scheduled repairs to its main equipment worth 3.2 billion tenge have already been completed this year.

A modernization and capacity expansion program is now underway. Construction continues on boiler unit No. 5, worth 30.3 billion tenge. Main equipment installation is complete, and crews are now working on the boiler shop building and fuel supply line, along with designing modern emissions control equipment.

Once the project is complete, the plant's steam output will rise by 270 tons per hour. The next phase involves installing a new turbine unit No. 5, worth 28.7 billion tenge, which will add 65 MW of electrical capacity and 55 Gcal/h of thermal capacity. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2028.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Olzhas Bektenov said uninterrupted heat supply is a priority for the akimat. The Balkhash plant recorded 17 second-degree failures during the 2025–2026 autumn-winter season. The regional headquarters was instructed to monitor operations continuously and prevent heating disruptions.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Tourism cluster on Lake Balkhash

At the Balkhash industrial zone, Prime Minister Bektenov reviewed tourism projects and plans to develop hotel and recreational infrastructure.

Six new recreation areas opened this year with investment totaling 5.3 billion tenge, and two four-star hotel construction projects have begun. Besides, utility and coastal infrastructure is also developing at the same time, laying the groundwork for a modern year-round tourism cluster on the lake's shore.

As previously reported, the Karaganda region built 65 social projects through recovered assets.