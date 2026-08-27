Karaganda region builds 65 social projects through recovered assets

Of these, 55 projects worth up to 14 billion tenge were developed in healthcare and healthcare protection. The region commissioned new first-aid and obstetrics stations and outpatient clinics, and modernized large healthcare facilities.

Besides, 10 utilities facilities worth 6 billion tenge were built in the region to provide Temirtau, Karaganda cities as well as Abai, Shet, Karkaraly and Osakarovka districts with drinking water.

The recovered assets are directed to projects that directly impact the quality of life of the population and the development of regional infrastructure.

The Karaganda regional prosecutor’s office continues to monitor project completion deadlines, construction work quality and targeted use of allocated funds.

It was earlier reported, Kazakhstan funneled more than 617 billion tenge from recovered assets toward over 500 social and infrastructure projects across the regions.