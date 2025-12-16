PPP projects worth over 434 billion soms implemented in Kyrgyzstan

According to him, 13 agreements were signed in the first 11 months of 2025, attracting private investment totaling over $3.8 billion.

Kyrgyzstan's free economic zones continue to successfully attract investment and develop production. From 2022 to September 2025, they attracted over 5.1 billion soms, and budget revenues exceeded 10 billion soms. Today, over 330 enterprises are operating, including technological production facilities that strengthen the country's export position, as well as import-substituting industries, Sabirov said.

The head of the National Agency noted that new industrial clusters and production parks are being created, while tax incentives and simplified procedures make the SEZs attractive to businesses.

We will continue to develop infrastructure, improve the regulatory framework, and ensure the balanced development of all economic zones to increase Kyrgyzstan's investment attractiveness, he added.

