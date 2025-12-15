Kyrgyzstan records 8.3% rise in prices

According to the National Statistics Committee, the highest price growth was observed in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 8.9%. Alcoholic drinks and tobacco products increased by 7.9%, while non-food items climbed 7.0%. Service tariffs for the population registered the highest jump, up 9.1%.

Regionally, Osh city recorded the largest overall price rise at 10.7%, driven mainly by higher non-food costs. In Chui oblast, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw the steepest increase, up 12.0%. Issyk-Kul oblast experienced the most notable surge in alcohol and tobacco prices, up 14.2%, whereas Talas region led in service tariff growth, with a 10.6% increase.

