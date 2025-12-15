EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kyrgyzstan records 8.3% rise in prices

    14:47, 15 December 2025

    Since the beginning of the year, prices and tariffs in Kyrgyzstan have increased by 8.3%, Kabar reports.

    Kyrgyzstan records 8.3% rise in prices
    Photo: Trend

    According to the National Statistics Committee,  the highest price growth was observed in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose by 8.9%. Alcoholic drinks and tobacco products increased by 7.9%, while non-food items climbed 7.0%. Service tariffs for the population registered the highest jump, up 9.1%.

    Regionally, Osh city recorded the largest overall price rise at 10.7%, driven mainly by higher non-food costs. In Chui oblast, food and non-alcoholic beverages saw the steepest increase, up 12.0%. Issyk-Kul oblast experienced the most notable surge in alcohol and tobacco prices, up 14.2%, whereas Talas region led in service tariff growth, with a 10.6% increase.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to boost annual gas transit through Uzbekistan to 8.4bln m³.

    Kyrgyzstan Central Asia World News Economy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All