Powerful X-class solar flares hit the Sun in early February

The National Space Weather Monitoring and Warning Center under the China Meteorological Administration said the most intense flare reached X8.1 level and occurred at around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. It became the strongest solar flare registered this year and the most powerful since October 2024.

Solar flares represent one of the most extreme forms of solar activity and occur when energy is suddenly released in active areas of the Sun’s atmosphere. Such eruptions are typically accompanied by strong radiation emissions and streams of charged particles, with brightness rising sharply before fading gradually.

According to the center, the recent flares were produced by Active Region 14366 located on the Sun’s northeastern side. The region has expanded significantly over the last three days, growing to approximately 550 microhemispheres, and may trigger additional solar eruptions.

Solar flares are divided into five categories - A, B, C, M and X - with X-class flares considered the most intense and capable of affecting aviation operations, communication networks and navigation systems.

Forecasts indicate that solar activity will remain moderate to high over the next three days, with the potential for M-class or stronger flares. Geomagnetic conditions are expected to stay largely stable, although minor ionospheric disturbances cannot be ruled out.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China plans to launch its solar exploration satellite Xihe-2 to the fifth Lagrange point (L5) of the Sun-Earth system between 2028 and 2029 to study solar activity and monitor space weather.