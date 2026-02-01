China plans to launch solar probe to Sun–Earth L5 point

The mission, also known as the Lagrange-V Solar Observatory, was proposed by Nanjing University, the China Meteorological Administration, and the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. Xihe-2 will conduct high-precision measurements of solar magnetic fields, observe three-dimensional solar eruptions, and improve space weather forecasting.

Located about 150 million kilometers from Earth, the L5 point is a gravitational equilibrium position that allows earlier detection of solar activity. From this location, the probe is expected to forecast potentially hazardous space weather events, including solar flares, four to five days in advance.

Xihe-2 will be the world’s first artificial probe deployed to the fifth Lagrange point. Once positioned at L5, the satellite will require relatively low energy to maintain its orbit and is designed to operate for up to seven years.

China previously launched its first solar exploration satellite, Xihe, in October 2021 to conduct solar observations from Earth orbit.

