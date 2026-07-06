Powerful Typhoon Bavi seen approaching southern Japan

High waves are also expected, according to the agency.

The ninth typhoon of the year moved west-northwest near the Mariana Islands at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour at 3 p.m. Monday and is forecast to travel toward the East China Sea, the agency said.

Typhoon Bavi had a central atmospheric pressure of 910 hectopascals, a maximum sustained wind speed of 55 meters per second and a maximum instantaneous wind speed of 80 meters per second.

Its wind speed reached 25 meters per second or more within areas about 140 km of the center of the typhoon and 15 meters per second or more within areas about 140-560 km.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) Guam had issued warnings as the Super Typhoon Bavi was approaching the U.S. Pacific territories of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as a dangerous Category 5 storm.