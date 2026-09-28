Powerful storm hits northeastern U.S., cancels hundreds of flights

Affected areas included New York, Boston and Philadelphia, while authorities warned of flooding and road closures.

The US National Weather Service forecast moderate to major coastal flooding across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, along with elevated water levels and high surf.

VIDEOS SHOW AFTERMATH OF NORÈASTER AS STREETS FLOODED , EVENT CANCALLED

Nor'easter continues to drench parts of East Coast, bringing deadly winds and flooding to New York, New Jersey

A powerful nor'easter continued to lash parts of the U.S. East Coast on Sunday, after its arrival… pic.twitter.com/tAwpUmPirn — www.Jonny Clock1977.us (@JonnyClock1977) September 27, 2026

VIDEOS SHOW AFTERMATH OF NORÈASTER AS STREETS FLOODED , EVENT CANCALLED

Nor'easter continues to drench parts of East Coast, bringing deadly winds and flooding to New York, New Jersey

A powerful nor'easter continued to lash parts of the U.S. East Coast on Sunday, after its arrival… pic.twitter.com/tAwpUmPirn — www.Jonny Clock1977.us (@JonnyClock1977) September 27, 2026

Powerful winds and towering waves are battering the US Northeast, causing flight chaos and blackouts.



Flooding has already hit areas like Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore, with officials warning of more rain to come. pic.twitter.com/HCCbbOySHa — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) September 27, 2026

The storm led to the cancellation of 130 flights at Boston Logan International Airport alone, according to FlightAware data, while major airlines issued travel waivers allowing passengers to change bookings without additional fees.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned of worsening storm impacts, with rainfall of up to 15 centimetres forecast in parts of Long Island and waves reaching around six metres.

Earlier, it was reported that Bangkok had declared a disaster situation across all 50 districts as Thailand's capital faces severe flooding caused by persistent heavy rain