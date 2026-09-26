Bangkok declares disaster zone across all 50 districts as heavy rain causes flooding

Nearly 300 millimetres of rain fell in Bangkok over a 48-hour period from September 24, filling major canals faster than the city could drain them. Despite ongoing pumping operations, flooding has affected homes and roads, particularly in areas near the Lat Phrao, Prawet and Saen Saep canals.

JUST IN: Bangkok, Thailand declares state of disaster in all 50 of the city's districts amid severe flooding. pic.twitter.com/Q2r46FKcVH — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 26, 2026

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urged residents who can stay home on the morning of Saturday, September 26, to do so, as flood conditions could change rapidly.

Residents who need to travel are advised to avoid several major roads affected by flooding, including Ramkhamhaeng Road, New Phetchaburi Road, Ekkamai Road, Sena Nikhom 1 Road, Lat Krabang Road and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road from Chatuchak onward.

🇹🇭 Thailand: All 50 districts of Bangkok have been designated disaster zones as torrential rains trigger widespread flooding, severe waterlogging and major traffic disruptions across the capital.



The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts more heavy to very heavy rainfall,… — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 26, 2026

District offices are setting up temporary shelters in flood-free government buildings and schools under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

BMA has also deployed staff to flood-prone areas to assist residents. The city’s main drainage systems remain fully operational as authorities continue efforts to pump out floodwater.