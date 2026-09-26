EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Bangkok declares disaster zone across all 50 districts as heavy rain causes flooding

    03:21, 26 September 2026

    Bangkok has declared a disaster situation across all 50 districts as Thailand’s capital faces severe flooding caused by persistent heavy rain, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Public Relations Department of Thailand.

    Bangkok, rain, flooding, weather, climate, Thailand
    Screenshot from x.com/bangkoklad

    Nearly 300 millimetres of rain fell in Bangkok over a 48-hour period from September 24, filling major canals faster than the city could drain them. Despite ongoing pumping operations, flooding has affected homes and roads, particularly in areas near the Lat Phrao, Prawet and Saen Saep canals.

    Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urged residents who can stay home on the morning of Saturday, September 26, to do so, as flood conditions could change rapidly.

    Residents who need to travel are advised to avoid several major roads affected by flooding, including Ramkhamhaeng Road, New Phetchaburi Road, Ekkamai Road, Sena Nikhom 1 Road, Lat Krabang Road and Vibhavadi Rangsit Road from Chatuchak onward.

    District offices are setting up temporary shelters in flood-free government buildings and schools under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

    BMA has also deployed staff to flood-prone areas to assist residents. The city’s main drainage systems remain fully operational as authorities continue efforts to pump out floodwater.

    Thailand Flooding Weather Natural disasters Video World News
    Kazinform
    Сафаргалиева Малика
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All