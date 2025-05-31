Portuguese investors to launch big project in Akmola region

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the implementation of an investment project to establish an integrated meat processing complex in the Akmola region.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Ospankulov emphasized the strategic importance of the project for the agro-industrial sector and the national economy.

Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

“We highly value the interest of foreign investors in Kazakhstan and are confident that this project will make a significant contribution to the development of the meat livestock industry, create new jobs, and strengthen the country’s export potential. We are ready to provide comprehensive support at every stage of implementation to ensure the project’s success,” he stated.

It was noted that the project is among the priority areas for the development of the non-resource sector of the economy and aligns with the goals of diversification and food security. Its implementation will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a reliable exporter of agricultural products and enhance the region’s investment appeal for European partners.

The project will be implemented in partnership with the local company BigFarm LLP and with the participation of several Spanish firms – including equipment manufacturers, breeders, feed producers, and biogas plant suppliers. Valued at 132 million euro, the project envisions the creation of a modern full-cycle agro-industrial cluster.

As reported previously, so far this year, Akmola region has exported 5,600 tons of grain to Italy.