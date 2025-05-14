Kazakhstan’s Akmola region exports grain to Italy

In February this year, a bilateral memorandum was signed between Akmola region and Estonia’s Muuga Grain Terminal, allowing the export of Kazakhstani grain to European countries.

Of 5,600 tons of Kazakhstani grain exported from Akmola region to Italy this year, 1,600 tons were exported via Estonia.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had harvested a record 26.7 million tons of grain crops in 2024.