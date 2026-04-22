Portugal sees Kazakhstan as key EU partner in Central Asia

During the conversation, the Portugal diplomat was informed of the large-scale reforms and economic development in Kazakhstan initiated by the Head of State, as well as Astana’s active role in addressing international issues.

The Portuguese diplomat’s attention was drawn to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish the International Water Organization, which aligns with the international sustainable development agenda and is of particular interest to Portugal, whose economy is inextricably linked to water resources.

In the context of Kazakhstan’s development, its strengthening status as a key partner of the European Union in the Central Asian region, and the growing interest from leading world economies, the sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral economic and investment cooperation.

The parties agreed on the importance of establishing direct air communication between the two countries. It was noted that a direct "air bridge" would become a key factor for stimulating business contacts, expanding tourism exchanges, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The Director General also welcomed the efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to intensify parliamentary diplomacy through close interaction with the deputies of the Assembly of the Republic. She emphasized that the current composition of the Portuguese Parliament shows increased interest in strengthening external ties both at the bilateral level and within the parliamentary assemblies of international and regional organizations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the diplomats confirmed their readiness to elevate the partnership to a qualitatively new level by promoting new initiatives and projects.

Earlier, Kazakh Ambassador to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Hirofumi Nakasone, President of the Nakasone Peace Institute and a member of the Japanese Parliament.