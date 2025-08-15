Kazakhstan, Slovakia outline steps to boost tourism and sports cooperation

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between the Kazakh Ambassador to Slovakia, Zhanna Saginova, and Slovak Minister of Tourism and Sports, Rudolf Huliak.

The Slovak side was informed about Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, which is being actively developed through the use of modern technologies, including data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Minister Huliak noted that the shared views of both countries and the absence of contentious issues provide a solid foundation for collaboration – particularly through experience sharing, professional exchanges, and the implementation of joint projects and initiatives. He also emphasized that establishing direct air connectivity between Slovakia and Kazakhstan could significantly boost tourist flows and support the growth of business tourism.

The parties also discussed cooperation in sports. Kazakhstan’s active participation in the international sports arena was highlighted, especially its achievements in boxing, weightlifting, cycling, judo, wrestling, chess, and tennis. In light of several major sporting events scheduled to take place in 2027 – including the Judo World Championships and the Junior Short Track World Championships – the Ambassador expressed hope for active participation of Slovak athletes.

Minister Huliak congratulated Kazakhstan’s football club Kairat on advancing to the Champions League playoff round after a victory over Bratislava’s Slovan, stressing the important role of sports in strengthening friendship and mutual understanding between nations.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to prepare and sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the relevant ministries of Kazakhstan and Slovakia.