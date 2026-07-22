Population of Azerbaijan surpasses 10 mln

As of June 1, 2026, the country’s population totaled 10,271,638.

According to the committee, 54.3% of the population lives in urban areas, while 45.7% lives in rural areas. In terms of gender composition, men account for 49.8% of the population, and women for 50.2%.

Compared with the same period last year, the marriage rate declined from 4.7 to 3.6 per 1,000 residents, while the divorce rate fell slightly from 2.0 to 1.9.

During the specified period, Azerbaijan officially recorded 15,107 marriages and 8,087 divorces.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbekistan’s population had reached 39,047,321, according to the preliminary results of the country’s first population census in 37 years.