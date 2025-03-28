Population declining in Kazakhstan’s north and east, Labor Ministry

Addressing the meeting of the Senate’s sociocultural development and science committee, Olzhas Anafin said the Ministry prepares population projections every year. In his words, the country’s current population is predicted to increase further. The population of Kazakhstan is projected to reach 27.5 million people by 2050, with its growth varying by region. The highest population surge will be recorded in the megacities through in-migration. Noteworthy, the population in megacities rose 127,000 people in 2024 thanks to urban migration. At the same time, the northern, central and eastern regions are facing depopulation due to population movement and migration.

He said low birth is common in the northern regions of Kazakhstan, with 9.7 births per 1,000 population in North Kazakhstan and 11 births per 1,000 population in Kostanay region against the average of 18.1 births per 1,000 total population throughout Kazakhstan in 2024. The northern regions also report high mortality rates of 11.5 deaths per 1,000 individuals and 10 per 1,000 in Kostanay region against the average of 6.6 deaths per 1,000 population across the country.

Besides, these regions have the highest average age of population of 37 years in North Kazakhstan and 39 years in central and eastern regions against the average age standing at 32 years countrywide.

He stressed that the positive balance in 2024 was seen only in Almaty and Mangistau regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.

He mentioned that the population keeps on leaving the northern regions. The aggregate negative balance in North Kazakhstan was 51,000 and 52,000 in Kostanay region. The share of people of above active working age in the northern regions made 17% in 2024 against 11% the countrywide. It is projected to grow up to 22% in the northern regions by 2050 and up to 14% throughout Kazakhstan.

It is worth noting, according to the National Statistics Bureau estimates, the rural population’s migration balance (arrived minus those who left) in Kazakhstan made 111,400 people in 2024 for the first time since 2000, in other words since records began.