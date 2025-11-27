Population aging to accelerate rapidly in next 25 years, OECD says

This is according to the "Pension Panorama 2025" report released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. In OECD countries, for every 100 people aged 20 to 64, the average number of people over 65 is expected to rise from 33 in 2025 to 52 in 2050. In 2000, this figure was 22.

"The increase is expected to be particularly strong in South Korea," where it will represent "around 50 points," the report says. In Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece, and Slovakia, it is expected to reach more than 25 points.

In the most recent available year, the income of older people was, on average, lower than that of the total population in the OECD area. In 2022, those aged 65 and over earned an average income equal to 87 percent of that of the total population. The income of those aged 65 and over represents 100 percent, if not more, of the total population in Italy, Israel, Luxembourg, and Mexico.

In the OECD area, women receive monthly pensions that are on average a quarter lower than those of men. "This gap is less than 10 percent in Estonia, Iceland, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, and more than 35 percent in Austria, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, reaching over 47 percent in Japan," the document states. The average pension gap between women and men "has decreased from 28 percent in 2007 to 23 percent in 2024, and this narrowing trend is expected to continue," the OECD explains.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that over 400 centenarians live in Kazakhstan.