Pope Leo XIV urges ceasefire, calls for peace through dialogue

"I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons—with dialogue, truly seeking a solution for everyone."

Pope Leo XIV renewed that appeal for peace in a brief statement on Tuesday evening to a group of journalists waiting for him outside Villa Barberini, the residence in Castel Gandolfo.

Recalling the international situation, the Pope said, "Hatred is increasing, violence keeps getting worse, more than a million people are isolated, and there are so many dead."

We want to pray for peace, but I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems, the Pope said.

Separately, in his Angelus address on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV had expressed his “dismay” at the situation in the Middle East and in other regions of the world “torn apart by war and violence.”

We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people who are victims of these conflicts, the Pope said on that occasion. "What hurts them hurts all of humanity. The death and pain caused by these wars is a scandal for the entire human family and a cry that rises to God!"

Pope Leo continued, "I strongly renew my appeal to persevere in prayer, so that hostilities may cease and paths to peace may finally open up, based on sincere dialogue and respect for the dignity of every human person."

Earlier, Qazinform reported Pope Leo XIV announced an ambitious schedule of Apostolic Journeys for the first half of 2026, with visits planned to Africa, Monaco and Spain.