Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery

The pontiff made the announcement on October 11 during his Sunday address to the faithful gathered for the Angelus prayer. He said the nodule had been detected at a very early stage during recent medical examinations.

“The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it,” Leo XIV said.

The pontiff thanked the faithful for their spiritual support and asked for their prayers.

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, clarified that the operation is scheduled for early this week. Post-operative recovery is expected to take about one week.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pope Leo XIV had called on the faithful to pray throughout October for an end to wars and peace among nations.