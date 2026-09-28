Pope calls for October prayers for an end to wars

The pontiff made the appeal on September 27 before the Angelus prayer at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in France.

Leo XIV urged the faithful to dedicate the coming month to praying the rosary, with a particular focus on ending armed conflicts.

“I invite all the faithful and all Christian communities to pray the holy rosary throughout the coming month of October, with the particular intention that wars may cease and that peace may be established among peoples in conflict,” he said.

The pope stressed that prayer should be accompanied by concrete acts of penance and mercy, alongside efforts to promote dialogue and reconciliation.

The pontiff also greeted those attending the service and those following it remotely, extending a special greeting to the sick.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Leo XIV’s apostolic journey to France runs from September 25 to 28. The itinerary includes a visit to UNESCO headquarters, meetings with government officials and religious communities, and religious services in Paris, Lourdes and Metz.