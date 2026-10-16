Pope Leo XIV recovering from surgery, celebrates Mass for Gemelli staff

Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora said blood tests and a chest X-ray conducted on Friday confirmed continued progress in the Pope's overall condition. They added that respiratory physiotherapy sessions are ongoing and that the pontiff is now able to carry out normal daily activities independently.

The Holy See Press Office said Pope Leo celebrated Mass at noon in a chapel set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli Hospital, where he also distributed Communion.

The service was attended by members of the hospital's medical and nursing staff, as well as officers of the Vatican City State Gendarmerie Corps.

In his homily, the Pope thanked doctors, nurses, and support staff for their daily care of patients and expressed particular gratitude for the care they had provided to him during his recovery.

The Vatican also confirmed that the traditional Sunday Angelus prayer will take place as scheduled.

Earlier, it was reported that Pope Leo XIV underwent a planned thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, with surgeons successfully removing the lower lobe of his right lung. During the operation, a histological examination of the tissue confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, which had been suspected based on preoperative tests.