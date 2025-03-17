Pope Francis' first photo after hospitalization released

The picture, published on Sunday, shows Francis from behind, facing an altar after celebrating mass in a chapel at the hospital.

The pope entered Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that has required evolving treatment. He has not been seen in public since.

The pontiff, who has been receiving oxygen throughout his treatment, appears to be breathing on his own in the photo.

Journalists and the faithful have been asking for images of the pope as the last image of Francis was published more than a month ago, a Vatican News report said.

Since being hospitalised, the only other sign of the pope has been audio released on March 6 where a fatigued Francis could be heard thanking all those who have been praying for his recovery.

Concerning his health, “the situation remains stable” the report said, but still within a “complex clinical picture”.