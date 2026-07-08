Polpharma Group to invest €60 mln more in Kazakhstan's pharma industry

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the state award to Jerzy Starak during the 38th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors' Council under the President of Kazakhstan in recognition of his contribution to the development of the country's pharmaceutical industry, strengthening the healthcare system and improving patients' access to modern medicines.

Kazakhstan remains a strategic market for Polpharma Group, with the company reaffirming its long-term commitment to investing in local production, technology transfer and pharmaceutical expertise.

"The DOSTYK Award is one of the greatest honours in my professional life. I see it as recognition of the entire Polpharma Group and Polpharma Santo team, who work every day for the patients. Having invested in Kazakhstan for 15 years, I feel responsible for the health and lives of patients we serve," Starak said.

Jerzy Starak, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma Group Photo credit: Polpharma Group

Expanding local manufacturing and strengthening pharmaceutical security remain among the company's strategic priorities.

"During a pandemic, borders can close and imports stop. Having local industry strengthens the country's security," Starak said.

Jerzy Starak, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polpharma Group Photo credit: Polpharma Group

The company also announced a new €60 million investment project to expand production capacity in Shymkent, introduce advanced technologies and further localize pharmaceutical manufacturing in line with international GMP standards. The project is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan's pharmaceutical independence while supporting the industry's long-term development.

"Modern healthcare systems require not only investment, but also strategic partnerships based on trust, innovation, and a long-term vision. Only the joint efforts of government and business can ensure sustainable and accessible treatment for patients," Starak said.

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation were another key focus of the press conference.

AI has become an integral part of Polpharma Group's long-term development strategy, with the company implementing solutions designed to accelerate product development, optimize manufacturing processes and improve decision-making.

"We are actively implementing AI-based solutions that accelerate product development, optimize production processes, and improve the quality of decision-making. Digital transformation is not just a trend, but a key element of our sustainable development strategy," said Fabrizio Francesio, Plenipotentiary for Polpharma’s Group Transformation and Digitalization.

Fabrizio Francesio, Plenipotentiary for Polpharma’s Group Transformation and Digitalization Photo credit: Polpharma Group

According to Francesio, digital technologies and data analytics are helping improve forecasting, quality management and operational efficiency while expanding access to innovative medicines.

"The use of data and analytics opens up new opportunities for forecasting, quality management, and increased operational sustainability. This allows us to respond more quickly to market needs and increase the availability of innovative solutions for patients," he added.

Among the AI solutions already implemented by the group are CleanZone AI, an intelligent visual monitoring system that detects potential manufacturing violations in real time, AI-powered regulatory support tools that help prepare responses to regulators, data analytics platforms, and digital twins that model pharmaceutical production processes and supply chains. These technologies are designed to improve product quality, shorten response times, optimize manufacturing and support more efficient decision-making.

Polpharma Santo traces its history in Kazakhstan to 1882 and became part of the international Polpharma Group in 2011. Since then, the company has invested more than $130 million in modernizing its facilities. Today, it produces every fifth package of medicines used in Kazakhstan, employs around 1,400 people, manufactures more than 380 medicines across 14 therapeutic areas, and in 2025 became the first pharmaceutical company in Central Asia to receive the European Union's GMP certificate, opening access to EU markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that investment in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector had more than tripled over the past three years, rising from $46.9 million in 2023 to $142.8 million in 2025.