Kazakhstan sees threefold rise in pharmaceutical industry investment

Kazakhstan demonstrates steady growth in investment attraction for pharmaceutical production, First Vice Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev said during a meeting of the Ministry of Healthcare’s board.

Gross investment inflows into the sector reached $46.9 million in 2023 and nearly doubled to $91.3 million in 2024. The upward trend continued in 2025, with total investment reaching $142.8 million.

According to Sultangaziyev, the funds are being used to modernize production facilities, expand manufacturing capacity, and localize the production of medicines and medical devices.

“This demonstrates the steady growth in investors’ trust in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry and the effectiveness of government support measures,” he said.

The Ministry of Healthcare continues to implement measures to increase the share of domestic medicines and medical products on the local market.

In value terms, the share of locally manufactured pharmaceutical products stood at 14.4% in 2023, increased to 15.1% in 2024, and reached 15% in 2025.

At the same time, the introduction of a labeling and pharmaceutical traceability system has demonstrated the broader presence of Kazakhstani manufacturers in the market.

As part of the July 1, 2024, launch of a pharmaceutical labeling and traceability system that enables tracking of drug circulation, the share of Kazakhstani manufacturers by physical volume has reached 39.8%, demonstrating the significant presence of domestic companies in the market.

In 2025, the share of domestically produced products purchased from the Single Distributor reached 32%, reflecting the development of domestic production and strengthening of Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical security.

Following the meeting, officials indicated that the Republic of Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Development Concept through 2029 will continue to implement measures to ensure the population’s access to medicines.



Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Government had approved the construction of a full-cycle biopharmaceutical complex in the Alatau special economic zone of the Almaty region.