Polpharma eyes $62.6mln in pharmaceutical production in Shymkent

The meeting focused on further cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, especially increase in the domestically manufactured pharmaceuticals in priority areas for the population.

The sides discussed the Chimpharm plant’s expansion project through construction of new production buildings and laboratory sites in Shymkent, with the manufacturing capacity of up to two billion pharmaceuticals per year under the brand SANTO Member of Polpharma Group. The total investment of 62.6 million US dollars is expected to create an additional 300 jobs.

The country implements measures to stimulate localization of pharmaceutical manufacturing, with import substitution, medical technology transfer as well as scientific and export potential enhancement are of priority, said Bektenov.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Kazakhstan’s commitment to implementing this socially significant project as well as offered support measures needed for its timely completion.

In turn, Jerzy Starak commended the investment climate in Kazakhstan and reassured that the project provides modern technologies and ensuring pharmaceuticals meet international standards.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their intention to boost mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged to develop the pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan.