Politicization of interethnic and interfaith relations is unacceptable - President

According to the President, in Kazakhstan, harmony, tolerance, friendship are not slogans, but the very essence of everyday life of citizens.

“Amid large-scale conflicts, trade wars, and devaluation of human life, we more and more value peace, without which development is impossible. We all, each in our own area, defend peace,” said the President adding that he tasked the regional governors to regularly hold meetings on interethnic relations.

“It is important that central government agencies and local ones never lose sight of this important sphere. Our state, our entire society, considers the politicization of interethnic and interfaith relations and, especially, various kinds of provocations, unacceptable,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

As it was reported, more than 1,600 people including Parliament deputies, members of the regional assemblies, heads of ethnocultural associations, government officials, representatives of religious and public organizations as well as prominent scientists and workers of culture are participating in the 34th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. This year the main topic of the event is "30 years of unity and accord."