Political analyst: President Tokayev’s upcoming visit to Russia will be a historic event

“The status of a state visit is the highest one, with all honors; the guest will be treated with the utmost respect,” the expert noted.

He said the visit will run in parallel with the 21st Interregional Cooperation Forum, at which no fewer than 20 documents are expected to be signed. Key areas include digitalization, artificial intelligence, and academic and scientific cooperation.

“Digitalization is like air now. Economic relations must be as digitalized as possible,” Tazhibayev emphasized. He also drew attention to the importance of AI issues: “If Kazakhstan takes the lead within the CIS and Greater Eurasia, we have every opportunity to do so.”

The expert added that the broad package of agreements may cover not only the digital sphere but also the energy sector, including joint projects in oil-product processing and the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

“About ten processing projects are already being implemented, including with the participation of Russian businesses in Kazakhstan. Oil-product processing is not only gasoline—it can be rubber products, plastic products, and anything else,” Tazhibayev explained.

He said particular attention could also be given to transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as the gasification of the northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, the expert stressed that the upcoming visit will be a “historic event” and a logical end to the 2025 political season: “We can be confident that it will be a historic milestone.”

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Russian cooperation, noting its consistent development in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance.