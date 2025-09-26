EN
    Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone

    16:57, 26 September 2025

    The heads of state discussed the current state and prospects for the Kazakh-Russian cooperation noting its consistent development in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone talk with Vladimir Putin
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The sides discussed the progress of implementation of the agreements aimed at strengthening trade-economic cooperation, including energy, industry and transport sectors.

    The presidents pointed out dynamic development of cultural and humanitarian interaction.

    Special attention was given to the preparation for the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation. The sides also exchanged views on the relevant issues of regional and international agendas. 

     

