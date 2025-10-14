Police warn against viral “AI Homeless Man” prank

According to the department, false reports circulated among parents and local residents claimed that a homeless man was spotted on the Oak Harbor High School campus. Police confirmed that this information was entirely untrue and stemmed from a digital hoax.

The prank involves students using artificial intelligence tools to generate realistic images of a disheveled person appearing inside their homes or familiar places. These AI-altered photos are then shared online or sent to unsuspecting family members, falsely implying that the person is physically present. The hoax has recently spread to depictions of schools, prompting alarm among parents and community members.

“While the post was not credible, the department recognizes the anxiety such misinformation can cause for parents, students, and staff,” police said.

Authorities are now collaborating with Oak Harbor School District administrators to trace and address the circulation of the fabricated content. The police urged families to discuss with their children the responsible use of AI technologies and the consequences of sharing false information online.

The department also reminded residents that AI tools can create highly convincing but deceptive images, which can easily trigger panic or divert emergency resources.

