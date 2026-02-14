Police may face criminal charges if fail to give caution in Kazakhstan

It is worth noting that the Miranda warning will be written into the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, requiring law enforcement officers to inform arrested persons of their rights.

If law enforcement officers fail to provide warnings, they will be held accountable. Without proper warnings, any statements are not admissible as evidence in court, which can result in release from criminal liability, said Balabiyev.

Interrogators, who fail to properly caution a suspect, which violates the law, according to him, may face liability, including criminal charges.

Earlier, Qazinform reported nearly 10,000 suggestions from citizens on the draft Constitution were reviewed.