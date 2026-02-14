EN
    Nearly 10,000 suggestions from citizens on draft Constitution reviewed

    14:49, 14 February 2026

    Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Ruslan Rustemov said the Constitutional reform is a historical necessity, driven by the interests of the society and the demands of the future during the online marathon Referendum-2026 Saturday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Nearly 10,000 suggestions from citizens on draft Constitution reviewed
    Still image

    According to Rustemov, the draft of the new Constitution clearly declares that the people are the source of state power and the holder of sovereignty, and that the responsibility lies with the society as a whole.

    Around 10,000 suggestions have been reviewed and discussed by members of the Comission, he said.

    The Senate deputy called the draft of the new Constitution ‘a truly people's Constitution.’

    Previously, Qazinform reported up to 12 million people are eligible to vote in the Kazakh constitutional referendum. 

