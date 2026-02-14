Nearly 10,000 suggestions from citizens on draft Constitution reviewed

According to Rustemov, the draft of the new Constitution clearly declares that the people are the source of state power and the holder of sovereignty, and that the responsibility lies with the society as a whole.

Around 10,000 suggestions have been reviewed and discussed by members of the Comission, he said.

The Senate deputy called the draft of the new Constitution ‘a truly people's Constitution.’

Previously, Qazinform reported up to 12 million people are eligible to vote in the Kazakh constitutional referendum.