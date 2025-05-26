Police detect signs of records of Yoon’s secure phone being deleted after martial law

The records of Yoon's calls with Hong Jang-won, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, and Kim Bong-sik, former chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, were deleted on Dec. 6, three days after Yoon's martial law declaration, according to the official at the police's special investigation team.

Police have since launched an investigation on charges of destruction of evidence but have yet to narrow down a suspect.

A police official said the Presidential Security Service is believed to have deleted the records but noted they were looking into who made the instruction for their deletion.

Police detected the signs during their analysis of secure phone server records submitted by the PSS as part of an investigation into allegations that PSS officials blocked investigators from executing a detention warrant against Yoon in January.

Police have secured 19 phones, including those held by Yoon, as part of the investigation.

