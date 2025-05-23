Police seize cellphones of former South Korean president Yoon

The special investigation unit said it confiscated a secure phone and a work phone used by Yoon, as well as obtaining data from a secure phone server used by the PSS. The investigation is over allegations that former president, former PSS chief Park Chong-jun and deputy chief Kim Seong-hoon obstructed the execution of an arrest warrant for Yoon in January.

The police and the PSS had already jointly conducted a three-week forensic analysis, managing to recover much of the data. The PSS voluntarily handed over the material, selecting it independently. The server reportedly contains recordings of calls and messages between Yoon, Deputy Chief Kim, and other PSS officials.

As reported previously, South Korea's presidential candidates have kicked off their official campaigns on Monday for the June 3 vote.