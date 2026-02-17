Poland mandates origin flags for loose fruit and vegetables

The requirement applies to fresh produce and bananas offered without packaging, including items packed at a customer’s request at the point of sale or prepared for direct sale.

Until now, under European Union regulations, sellers were required to provide information about the country of origin of unpackaged fruit and vegetables only in written form.

From February 17, 2026, vendors must display both the written indication and the corresponding national flag. The information must be placed in a visible location near the product and be legible so as not to mislead consumers.

Minister of Agriculture Stefan Krajewski said consumers have the right to full and transparent information about the products they buy. He noted that the new provisions expand the scope of information available directly on store shelves.

Krajewski said the measure complements existing European Union rules requiring origin information to be clearly available and is intended to help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions.

