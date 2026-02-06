Kazakhstan and Portugal aim to expand collaboration

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Issetov, received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic, José Ataíde Amaral, on Thursday.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Issetov warmly welcomed the Portuguese diplomat and expressed confidence that his appointment would open a new stage of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Portugal.

The diplomats held detailed discussions on the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres, emphasizing the importance of expanding the legal and contractual framework, which would significantly enhance mutually beneficial contacts between the two countries.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to intensifying efforts for further developing Kazakh-Portuguese cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan's Ambassador presented credentials to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.